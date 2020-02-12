6 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock moved upwards by 7.1% to $10.59 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on February 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.

• Shopify, Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) shares increased by 6.6% to $532.00. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $390.00.

• Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares surged 6.0% to $1.78.

Losers

• Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares declined 10.2% to $0.21 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• CyberArk Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYBR) stock fell 9.5% to $125.48. According to the most recent rating by First Analysis, on January 14, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock plummeted 5.2% to $51.11. The most recent rating by Stifel, on February 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $56.00.