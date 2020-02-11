5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Sprint, Inc. (NYSE:S) shares increased by 64.2% to $7.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 31, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.50.

• Luokung Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LKCO) stock surged 15.7% to $1.25. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

• T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock rose 8.0% to $91.30. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on February 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $99.00.

• DISH Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISH) stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $38.75. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $35.00.

• Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $3.47. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.