4 Specialty & Generic Drug Manufacturer Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock increased by 57.7% to $1.64 during Friday's pre-market session.

Losers

• Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE:ACB) stock decreased by 15.2% to $1.70 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.00.

• Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) stock declined 7.8% to $0.28.

• Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CGC) stock fell 3.3% to $20.48. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 28, the current rating is at Outperform.