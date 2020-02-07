Market Overview

4 Specialty & Generic Drug Manufacturer Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 07, 2020 7:33am   Comments
Gainers

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock increased by 57.7% to $1.64 during Friday's pre-market session.

 

Losers

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE:ACB) stock decreased by 15.2% to $1.70 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.00.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) stock declined 7.8% to $0.28.

Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CGC) stock fell 3.3% to $20.48. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 28, the current rating is at Outperform.

Posted-In: Specialty & Generic Drug Manufacturer Stocks Pre-Market Movers

 

