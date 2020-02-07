Market Overview

16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 07, 2020 7:39am   Comments
Gainers

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock increased by 57.7% to $1.64 during Friday's pre-market session.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock moved upwards by 12.2% to $1.01. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock rose 10.4% to $8.30.

Pacific Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) stock moved upwards by 8.9% to $5.25.

 

Losers

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock declined 39.7% to $1.20 during Friday's pre-market session.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) stock plummeted 31.3% to $36.15.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares declined 29.2% to $20.75.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares declined 19.5% to $1.03. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock fell 17.3% to $0.72.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares fell 15.2% to $1.70. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares decreased by 9.0% to $3.64.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares decreased by 9.0% to $30.60. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.

Applied Genetic Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares decreased by 8.1% to $5.25. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on January 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) stock plummeted 7.8% to $0.28.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock declined 5.2% to $6.50.

Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CGC) stock plummeted 3.3% to $20.48. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 28, the current rating is at Outperform.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

