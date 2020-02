5 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) shares rose 9.2% to $4.39 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $18.00.

• BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares rose 8.8% to $31.83. The most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on January 24, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $31.00.

Losers

• Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock plummeted 60.4% to $0.67 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares fell 6.7% to $4.21.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock fell 3.7% to $1.05.