Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 06, 2020 7:32am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Unisys, Inc. (NYSE:UIS) stock rose 16.0% to $12.90 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 19, is at Hold, with a price target of $13.00.

Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock rose 6.0% to $1.59.

iRobot, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock rose 3.9% to $51.00. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $56.00.

 

Losers

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock fell 12.2% to $3.83 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares declined 11.0% to $0.27.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (IRBT + GPRO)

44 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain As China Cuts Tariffs
12 Stocks To Watch For February 6, 2020
19 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After Hours
GoPro's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga