5 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Unisys, Inc. (NYSE:UIS) stock rose 16.0% to $12.90 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 19, is at Hold, with a price target of $13.00.

• Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock rose 6.0% to $1.59.

• iRobot, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock rose 3.9% to $51.00. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $56.00.

Losers

• GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock fell 12.2% to $3.83 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares declined 11.0% to $0.27.