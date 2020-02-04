14 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Allot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLT) shares increased by 14.3% to $11.10 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) shares surged 3.2% to $56.50. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on December 17, the current rating is at Buy.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) stock increased by 3.0% to $20.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock surged 2.6% to $55.20. The most recent rating by Cascend, on January 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $70.00.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock increased by 2.6% to $61.25. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $72.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $29.30. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $294.90. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $320.00.
- Intel, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTC) stock surged 2.2% to $65.85. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $67.00.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock rose 2.2% to $245.64. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $300.00.
- Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares surged 2.2% to $315.34. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $355.00.
- Corning, Inc. (NYSE: GLW) stock surged 2.1% to $27.47. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 08, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $33.00.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares rose 2.0% to $48.99. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 29, is at Outperform, with a price target of $57.00.
Losers
