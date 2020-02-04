Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

14 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2020 7:49am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Allot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLT) shares increased by 14.3% to $11.10 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) shares surged 3.2% to $56.50. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on December 17, the current rating is at Buy.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) stock increased by 3.0% to $20.00.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock surged 2.6% to $55.20. The most recent rating by Cascend, on January 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $70.00.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock increased by 2.6% to $61.25. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $72.00.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $29.30. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $294.90. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $320.00.
  • Intel, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTC) stock surged 2.2% to $65.85. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $67.00.
  • NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock rose 2.2% to $245.64. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $300.00.
  • Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares surged 2.2% to $315.34. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $355.00.
  • Corning, Inc. (NYSE: GLW) stock surged 2.1% to $27.47. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 08, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $33.00.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares rose 2.0% to $48.99. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 29, is at Outperform, with a price target of $57.00.

 

Losers

  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock plummeted 16.6% to $10.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares decreased by 14.4% to $0.28.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ALLT)

33 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Amazon Testing Online Platform To Let Merchants Shop For Loans: Report
Bridge Strikes, Oil Tanks, 21-Day Water Fasts, And Coronavirus Spreads
Here's How Large Apple Option Traders Are Positioning Following Coronavirus Outbreak
Apple's 'China Growth Renaissance' Unlikely To Be Hurt By Coronavirus, Analyst Says
Surprise, Surprise: Stocks Wearing Their Rally Hats Despite China Market Tanking
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga