Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Auto Manufacturers Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 04, 2020 7:44am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock surged 13.0% to $881.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $808.00.

NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares surged 3.5% to $4.19. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Inc. (NYSE:FCAU) stock increased by 3.5% to $13.33. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on December 18, the current rating is at Outperform.

 

Losers

Ferrari, Inc. (NYSE:RACE) shares fell 4.0% to $169.60 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $180.00.

Posted-In: Auto Manufacturers Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (FCAU + NIO)

11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
6 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Fiat Chrysler Recalling 222,000 Ram ProMaster Delivery Vans
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga