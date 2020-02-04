8 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares surged 13.0% to $881.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $808.00.

• WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) stock rose 6.7% to $36.85. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.

• Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $33.08. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

• Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE:BABA) stock rose 3.7% to $220.31. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $260.00.

• NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock rose 3.5% to $4.19. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Inc. (NYSE:FCAU) shares surged 3.5% to $13.33. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on December 18, the current rating is at Outperform.

• JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) stock surged 3.0% to $40.38. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.

Losers

• Ferrari, Inc. (NYSE:RACE) stock declined 4.0% to $169.60 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $180.00.