5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2020 8:05am   Comments
Gainers

  • Center Coast Brookfield, Inc. (NYSE: CEN) stock increased by 0.9% to $6.19 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Bank of America, Inc. (NYSE: BAC) shares moved upwards by 0.7% to $33.05. According to the most recent rating by Atlantic Equities, on January 21, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) shares fell 1.7% to $2.91 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) stock plummeted 1.3% to $3.88.
  • MoneyGram Int, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares decreased by 1.0% to $2.04.

