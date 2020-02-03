5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Center Coast Brookfield, Inc. (NYSE: CEN) stock increased by 0.9% to $6.19 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Bank of America, Inc. (NYSE: BAC) shares moved upwards by 0.7% to $33.05. According to the most recent rating by Atlantic Equities, on January 21, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
