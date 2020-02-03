Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2020 7:59am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares increased by 2.8% to $668.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 30, is at Outperform, with a price target of $684.00.
  • Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) stock rose 2.3% to $98.48. The most recent rating by UBS, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $136.00.
  • Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $33.01. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.
  • Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE: BABA) shares increased by 1.3% to $208.80. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $260.00.
  • Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CCL) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $43.91. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $51.00.

 

Losers

  • NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares plummeted 5.2% to $3.58 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares fell 2.4% to $13.60.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) stock plummeted 1.7% to $14.15. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 12, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $16.00.
  • Huazhu Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTHT) shares declined 1.5% to $33.98. The most recent rating by CLSA, on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.
  • Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCOM) stock decreased by 1.3% to $31.70. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares fell 1.1% to $0.86.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEO + BABA)

9 Ways Kobe Bryant Made A Difference Off The Court
Barron's Picks And Pans: Intel, Johnson & Johnson, T-Mobile And More
Here's How Short Sellers Are Playing The China Coronavirus Outbreak
16 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Alibaba's Jack Ma Donates $14M For Coronavirus Vaccine Research Efforts
Alibaba, Tencent, HSBC, Other Hong Kong Stocks Drop Over Coronavirus Concerns As Markets Open After Holiday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga