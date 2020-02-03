11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares increased by 2.8% to $668.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 30, is at Outperform, with a price target of $684.00.
- Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) stock rose 2.3% to $98.48. The most recent rating by UBS, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $136.00.
- Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $33.01. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.
- Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE: BABA) shares increased by 1.3% to $208.80. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $260.00.
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CCL) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $43.91. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $51.00.
Losers
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares plummeted 5.2% to $3.58 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares fell 2.4% to $13.60.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) stock plummeted 1.7% to $14.15. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 12, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $16.00.
- Huazhu Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTHT) shares declined 1.5% to $33.98. The most recent rating by CLSA, on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.
- Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCOM) stock decreased by 1.3% to $31.70. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares fell 1.1% to $0.86.
Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.