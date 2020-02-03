10 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) shares increased by 15.5% to $35.87 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on February 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $64.00.

• Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) shares increased by 11.7% to $0.70.

• Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) stock rose 8.4% to $4.98. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock moved upwards by 7.2% to $1.34.

• Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares surged 6.6% to $0.31.

• Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) stock rose 5.3% to $28.03. The most recent rating by Baird, on November 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.

• Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock rose 4.0% to $8.62. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.

Losers

• Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares declined 19.6% to $3.40 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) stock plummeted 4.6% to $4.32. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock plummeted 3.3% to $1.75.