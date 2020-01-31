7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) shares increased by 8.7% to $3.37 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
- Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares rose 1.0% to $1469.29. The most recent rating by Mizuho Securities, on January 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $1650.00.
Losers
- World Wrestling Enter, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) shares fell 24.3% to $47.15 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Loop Capital, on January 31, the current rating is at Hold.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares plummeted 1.5% to $123.80. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $161.00.
- VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ: VEON) shares declined 1.1% to $2.61.
- Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) stock declined 1.1% to $19.54.
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares plummeted 1.1% to $45.40.
