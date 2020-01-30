9 Industrial Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock rose 4.2% to $0.18 during Thursday's pre-market session.
Losers
- Briggs & Stratton, Inc. (NYSE: BGG) shares fell 17.2% to $4.12 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) stock fell 5.4% to $64.00. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $90.00.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares declined 2.9% to $1.68. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.
- Southwest Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: LUV) stock plummeted 2.5% to $55.45. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on January 17, is at Hold, with a price target of $58.00.
- ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) stock fell 1.9% to $22.00. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.70.
- American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock decreased by 1.8% to $26.31. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 13, is at Sell, with a price target of $27.00.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) shares declined 1.1% to $74.39. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $108.00.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares declined 1.0% to $4.00. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
