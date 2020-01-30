Market Overview

12 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 30, 2020 7:40am   Comments
Gainers

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) stock surged 63.9% to $2.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) shares rose 33.3% to $0.80. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) stock increased by 15.8% to $4.76. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares surged 8.2% to $0.78.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock rose 8.1% to $2.41.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $4.80. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares rose 6.4% to $2.81.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock increased by 3.2% to $7.06.

 

Losers

Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) stock plummeted 14.0% to $0.40 during Thursday's pre-market session.

DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock plummeted 8.6% to $10.36. The most recent rating by Stifel, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) stock decreased by 6.3% to $5.31.

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares decreased by 4.4% to $1.51.

Posted-In: Biotechnology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

