17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) stock rose 63.9% to $2.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.

• Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) stock rose 33.3% to $0.80. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.

• Myos Rens Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) shares moved upwards by 30.3% to $1.85.

• Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLIT) stock surged 21.9% to $2.34.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares increased by 15.8% to $4.76. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares moved upwards by 8.2% to $0.78.

• Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $2.41.

• China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.99.

• Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) stock surged 6.9% to $4.80. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock moved upwards by 6.4% to $2.81.

• Establishment Labs Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $27.52.

• Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $7.06.

Losers

• Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) stock plummeted 14.0% to $0.40 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) stock declined 11.9% to $0.37.

• DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares plummeted 8.6% to $10.36. The most recent rating by Stifel, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.

• Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) shares declined 6.3% to $5.31.

• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares declined 4.4% to $1.51.