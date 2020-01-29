Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 29, 2020 7:40am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares increased by 34.7% to $6.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) shares moved upwards by 19.0% to $0.49.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares surged 7.0% to $1.69. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares surged 6.4% to $4.31.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $4.57. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

 

Losers

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares fell 4.5% to $23.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock decreased by 3.5% to $0.28.

Posted-In: Biotechnology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (CNAT + DNLI)

30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
43 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acceleron's Positive Data Readout, Surface Oncology Gets Nod For Pushing 2 Antibodies Into Clinics
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga