7 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares increased by 34.7% to $6.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.

• Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) shares moved upwards by 19.0% to $0.49.

• Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares surged 7.0% to $1.69. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.

• Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares surged 6.4% to $4.31.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $4.57. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

Losers

• Denali Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares fell 4.5% to $23.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.

• Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock decreased by 3.5% to $0.28.