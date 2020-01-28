11 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $1.40 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock surged 2.4% to $4.74. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $2.90.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares increased by 2.0% to $1.03. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.20.
- Petrobras Brasileiro, Inc. (NYSE: PBR) stock rose 1.4% to $14.41.
- Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) shares surged 1.4% to $34.43. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 21, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) stock increased by 1.1% to $21.86. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 14, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $26.00.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 1.1% to $0.54. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $4.64. The most recent rating by Capital One Financial, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $12.00.
Losers
- Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) stock plummeted 5.9% to $6.34 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 10, the current rating is at Buy.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 2.5% to $10.23.
- Pacific Coast Oil, Inc. (NYSE: ROYT) stock plummeted 1.0% to $0.51.
