9 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2020 8:26am   Comments
Gainers

  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $0.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Xerox Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: XRX) stock increased by 4.3% to $36.55. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 27, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $34.00.
  • LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) stock rose 2.8% to $42.21. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $48.00.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock surged 2.6% to $30.73. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock rose 2.6% to $98.75. The most recent rating by Northland Securities, on January 27, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $102.00.
  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares increased by 2.3% to $14.03.

 

Losers

  • SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) stock fell 5.8% to $132.27 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $196.00.
  • 3D Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DDD) stock fell 3.9% to $10.65. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.00.
  • NICE, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICE) stock plummeted 1.2% to $169.66. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $163.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

