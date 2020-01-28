Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 28, 2020 7:44am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Delphi Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DLPH) stock moved upwards by 52.2% to $14.90 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on January 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $11.00.

NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares increased by 4.5% to $4.18. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.

Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $38.45. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.

 

Losers

BorgWarner, Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares declined 8.8% to $35.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $41.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) stock declined 6.5% to $32.60. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $42.00.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock decreased by 3.3% to $15.57.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (BWA + DLPH)

24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 27, 2020
16 Auto Parts Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
83 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga