6 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Delphi Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DLPH) stock moved upwards by 52.2% to $14.90 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on January 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $11.00.

• NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares increased by 4.5% to $4.18. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.

• Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $38.45. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.

Losers

• BorgWarner, Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares declined 8.8% to $35.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $41.00.

• Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) stock declined 6.5% to $32.60. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $42.00.

• Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock decreased by 3.3% to $15.57.