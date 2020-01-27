14 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares moved upwards by 28.8% to $5.46 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock rose 21.2% to $1.60.

• Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares increased by 18.2% to $9.22.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock moved upwards by 17.4% to $0.58.

• Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) shares increased by 16.8% to $7.16.

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) stock rose 10.3% to $3.10. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 15, the current rating is at Buy.

• Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares moved upwards by 6.7% to $3.49.

• Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $1.01. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.

• Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock surged 3.9% to $21.94. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) stock rose 3.6% to $2.00. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 11, the current rating is at Neutral.

Losers

• Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock decreased by 11.7% to $1.44 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Innovate, Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) stock decreased by 9.9% to $0.75.

• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares decreased by 7.8% to $1.18.

• Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares plummeted 4.9% to $4.06.