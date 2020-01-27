Market Overview

14 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 7:38am   Comments
Gainers

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares moved upwards by 28.8% to $5.46 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock rose 21.2% to $1.60.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares increased by 18.2% to $9.22.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock moved upwards by 17.4% to $0.58.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) shares increased by 16.8% to $7.16.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) stock rose 10.3% to $3.10. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 15, the current rating is at Buy.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares moved upwards by 6.7% to $3.49.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $1.01. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock surged 3.9% to $21.94. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) stock rose 3.6% to $2.00. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 11, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock decreased by 11.7% to $1.44 during Monday's pre-market session.

Innovate, Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) stock decreased by 9.9% to $0.75.

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares decreased by 7.8% to $1.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares plummeted 4.9% to $4.06.

Posted-In: Biotechnology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

