5 Internet Retail Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Losers

• Baozun, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares decreased by 7.4% to $30.00 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by HSBC, on December 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $41.50.

• JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares declined 5.7% to $37.30. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.

• Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE:BABA) stock plummeted 5.3% to $202.70. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $260.00.

• Vipshop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:VIPS) stock fell 5.0% to $12.89. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $19.00.

• Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) stock declined 4.9% to $35.50. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.