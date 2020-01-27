Market Overview

15 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 7:45am   Comments
Gainers

 

Losers

Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDC) stock decreased by 5.1% to $65.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $83.00.

Tower Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares declined 5.0% to $23.62.

iRobot, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares declined 4.6% to $52.27. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $56.00.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE:JKS) stock decreased by 4.4% to $19.44.

Viomi Technology Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock decreased by 4.4% to $7.89.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares declined 3.7% to $59.70. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 10, the current rating is at Buy.

STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE:STM) shares plummeted 3.5% to $29.09. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.

NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock fell 3.4% to $242.00. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $300.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares decreased by 3.4% to $48.66. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $55.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE:TSM) shares plummeted 3.3% to $55.83. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on December 17, the current rating is at Buy.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stock decreased by 3.2% to $35.64. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $45.00.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares fell 3.2% to $55.90. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $73.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares decreased by 3.1% to $118.50. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $115.00.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) shares plummeted 3.1% to $19.95. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on December 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $27.00.

Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) stock plummeted 3.0% to $271.74. The most recent rating by Pivotal Research, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $320.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

