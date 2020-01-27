19 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares surged 13.9% to $15.65 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Tenneco, Inc. (NYSE:TEN) stock rose 8.2% to $10.60. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.00.

Losers

• Niu Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIU) shares plummeted 11.5% to $8.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.00.

• NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares plummeted 10.0% to $4.17. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.

• Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares fell 9.4% to $28.90. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

• Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) shares declined 7.8% to $37.65. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.

• Baozun, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock plummeted 7.4% to $30.00. The most recent rating by HSBC, on December 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $41.50.

• Huazhu Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares plummeted 6.3% to $30.27. The most recent rating by CLSA, on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.

• Wynn Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares fell 6.0% to $126.68. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 27, the current rating is at Neutral.

• JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares decreased by 5.7% to $37.30. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.

• Las Vegas Sands, Inc. (NYSE:LVS) shares declined 5.7% to $64.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $72.00.

• Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE:BABA) shares plummeted 5.3% to $202.70. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $260.00.

• GameStop, Inc. (NYSE:GME) shares decreased by 5.1% to $4.10. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.00.

• Vipshop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:VIPS) stock fell 5.0% to $12.89. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $19.00.

• Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares decreased by 4.9% to $35.50. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.

• Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock declined 3.6% to $544.20. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $410.00.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) shares fell 3.2% to $46.00. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $51.00.

• TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock decreased by 3.2% to $28.80. The most recent rating by Consumer Edge Research, on November 18, is at Underweight, with a price target of $26.00.

• Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares fell 3.1% to $15.84. The most recent rating by Odeon Capital, on January 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.