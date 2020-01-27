13 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Frontier Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTR) stock increased by 3.1% to $0.60 during Monday's pre-market session.

Losers

• iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) stock decreased by 6.0% to $20.58 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.

• JOYY, Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares decreased by 5.9% to $55.80. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $76.00.

• Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares declined 5.8% to $122.40. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $161.00.

• Xunlei, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNET) shares plummeted 5.7% to $4.15.

• Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares decreased by 4.9% to $28.59. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.

• Weibo, Inc. (NASDAQ:WB) shares declined 4.8% to $41.48. According to the most recent rating by CLSA, on November 15, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Sea, Inc. (NYSE:SE) shares plummeted 4.8% to $43.16. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.

• HUYA, Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares plummeted 4.7% to $17.30. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.

• Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE:TME) shares decreased by 4.6% to $12.23.

• Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares declined 4.4% to $20.86. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.

• Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ:YNDX) stock declined 3.5% to $43.79.

• Twilio, Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares decreased by 3.3% to $117.31. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $140.00.