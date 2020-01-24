Market Overview

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2020 7:58am   Comments
Gainers

  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock surged 7.8% to $9.65 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 3.6% to $4.07. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock increased by 3.4% to $1.82. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.
  • Costamare, Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) shares increased by 1.4% to $8.03. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 01, is at Sell, with a price target of $7.50.

 

Losers

  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares declined 2.1% to $18.70 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.

