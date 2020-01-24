4 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Atlassian Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares rose 10.4% to $146.50 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $163.00.

• Intel, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTC) stock rose 5.1% to $66.56. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 21, the current rating is at Hold.

• Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares increased by 3.5% to $330.96. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $366.00.

Losers

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares fell 7.3% to $8.32 during Friday's pre-market session.