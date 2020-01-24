Market Overview

4 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 24, 2020 7:38am   Comments
Gainers

Atlassian Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares rose 10.4% to $146.50 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $163.00.

Intel, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTC) stock rose 5.1% to $66.56. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 21, the current rating is at Hold.

Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares increased by 3.5% to $330.96. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $366.00.

 

Losers

Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares fell 7.3% to $8.32 during Friday's pre-market session.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

