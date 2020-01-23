Market Overview

5 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2020 7:47am   Comments
Gainers

  • Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) stock increased by 8.7% to $80.00 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $85.00.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares surged 7.2% to $30.42. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 08, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $70.90. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $88.00.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock surged 2.0% to $60.35. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 23, the current rating is at Overweight.

 

Losers

  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock plummeted 1.1% to $14.17 during Thursday's pre-market session.

