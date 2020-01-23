Market Overview

5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 23, 2020 7:37am   Comments
Gainers

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) shares increased by 4.1% to $20.81 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on January 23, the current rating is at Overweight.

 

Losers

Huazhu Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTHT) stock plummeted 4.6% to $32.33 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by CLSA, on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.

Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) stock fell 4.0% to $42.00. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.

Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCOM) stock decreased by 3.6% to $33.20. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

Wynn Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares fell 3.5% to $135.18. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 22, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $152.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

