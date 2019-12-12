Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Dec. 12, 2019: BA, GE, BILL, RH, ORCL
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Thursday
- Boeing (BA) - The stock was down about 0.5% following news the company will be required to compensate Southwest Air (LUV) employees impacted by the grounding of the 737 MAX.
- General Electric (GE) - Shares were upgraded to Buy at UBS. The firm set a $14 price target, a level which suggested potential upside of about 24% upside from where the stock was trading pre market.
- Bill.com (BILL) - The company will commence trading on the NYSE Thursday morning. Bill.com priced its IPO of nearly 10 million shares at $22/share.
- RH (RH) - Shares were down about 1.5% following news of insider sales from 7 company executives. Chair and CEO Gary Friedman sold 500,000 shares related to a divorce he is going through.
- Oracle (ORCL) - Will report Q2 results after the close Thursday. Analysts expect EPS of $0.88 on sales of $9.65 billion. Oracle shares have been rather flat since the company's last quarterly report, up nearly 4% since September.
