Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Dec. 12, 2019: BA, GE, BILL, RH, ORCL

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2019 8:49am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Thursday

  • Boeing (BA) - The stock was down about 0.5% following news the company will be required to compensate Southwest Air (LUV) employees impacted by the grounding of the 737 MAX.
  • General Electric (GE) - Shares were upgraded to Buy at UBS. The firm set a $14 price target, a level which suggested potential upside of about 24% upside from where the stock was trading pre market.
  • Bill.com (BILL) - The company will commence trading on the NYSE Thursday morning. Bill.com priced its IPO of nearly 10 million shares at $22/share. 
  • RH (RH) - Shares were down about 1.5% following news of insider sales from 7 company executives. Chair and CEO Gary Friedman sold 500,000 shares related to a divorce he is going through. 
  • Oracle (ORCL) - Will report Q2 results after the close Thursday. Analysts expect EPS of $0.88 on sales of $9.65 billion. Oracle shares have been rather flat since the company's last quarterly report, up nearly 4% since September.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

