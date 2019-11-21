Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Nov. 21, 2019: ETFC, PYPL, M, SPCE, SPLK
- E*TRADE (ETFC) - Shares were down 6% in sympathy following a report Charles Schwab (SCHW) could purchase TD Ameritrade (AMTD). TD Ameritrade shares traded up 24% while shares of Schwab were up about 9%.
- PayPal (PYPL) - The company announced it will purchase online coupon and discount servicer Honey Science in a $4 billion deal. Shares of PayPal were down about 1% following the news.
- Macy's (M) - The stock was down 4% following a Q3 sales miss and reduced FY19 guidance. Shares of Nordstrom (JWN) were down 4% in sympathy ahead of its Q3 earnings report expected after the close Thursday.
- Virgin Galatic (SPCE) - Credit Suisse initiated coverage on this recent IPO with an Outperform rating. The stock was up 3% ahead of the open.
- Splunk (SPLK) - Shares were up about 1% in pre-market activity ahead of the company's Q3 earnings report scheduled for after the close Thursday.
