Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Nov. 4, 2019: MCD, SYK, UAA, NIO, SHAK

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2019 8:46am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Monday

  • McDonald's (MCD) - Shares were down nearly 2% following news CEO Steve Easterbrook was removed from the company. The company Board deemed Easterbrook in violation of company policy after he had a consensual relationship with an employee. Many sell-side analysts defended the stock and the Board's decision to remove Easterbrook.
  • Stryker (SYK) - Wright Medical Group (WMGI) will be purchased by Stryker in a $5 billion deal. The per-share value of $30.75 represented about a 40% premium from where Wright shares closed on Friday. The stock was up about 31% ahead of the opening bell.
  • Under Armour (UAA) - The stock was down more than 13% amid news the Department Of Justice and SEC will probe the company's sales recognition. In addition, Under Armour reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY19 guidance.
  • NIO, Inc. (NIO) - Reported October deliveries of about 2,500 units, up 25% from September. The stock was up about 9% premarket.
  • Shake Shack (SHAK) - Will report Q3 earnings after the market close Monday. Analysts expect earnings of $0.20 per share on sales of about $157 million.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

