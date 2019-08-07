Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2019 8:51am   Comments
Share:
  • Raymond James raised Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) price target from $110 to $150. Haemonetics shares closed at $131.24 on Tuesday.
  • Sandler O'Neill lowered the price target for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) from $14 to $7. GreenSky shares closed at $6.81 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) from $40 to $37. Colfax shares closed at $28.45 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) from $127 to $125. International Flavors shares closed at $118.91 on Tuesday.
  • Baird boosted the price target for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) from $38 to $40. Aramark shares closed at $36.52 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target for NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) from $6 to $3. NCS Multistage shares closed at $2.33 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) from $50 to $30. Benefitfocus shares closed at $23.49 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham Research boosted the price target on Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) from $17 to $21. Builders FirstSource closed at $18.98 on Tuesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright raised Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) price target from $50 to $54. Bausch Health shares closed at $22.58 on Tuesday.
  • Imperial Capital cut Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) price target from $58 to $51. Cimarex Energy shares closed at $43.95 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARMK + BHC)

68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Bausch Health Companies Reports Q2 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019
6 Times These Big Investors Probably Said 'Whoops!'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AINVDowngrades
ROKUUpgrades
MODNUpgrades26.0
EYEUpgrades37.0
MELIMaintains710.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

KushCo Launches A Service To Connect CBD Companies And National Retailers