10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Raymond James raised Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) price target from $110 to $150. Haemonetics shares closed at $131.24 on Tuesday.
- Sandler O'Neill lowered the price target for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) from $14 to $7. GreenSky shares closed at $6.81 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) from $40 to $37. Colfax shares closed at $28.45 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) from $127 to $125. International Flavors shares closed at $118.91 on Tuesday.
- Baird boosted the price target for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) from $38 to $40. Aramark shares closed at $36.52 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital lowered the price target for NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) from $6 to $3. NCS Multistage shares closed at $2.33 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James cut the price target for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) from $50 to $30. Benefitfocus shares closed at $23.49 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham Research boosted the price target on Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) from $17 to $21. Builders FirstSource closed at $18.98 on Tuesday.
- H.C. Wainwright raised Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) price target from $50 to $54. Bausch Health shares closed at $22.58 on Tuesday.
- Imperial Capital cut Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) price target from $58 to $51. Cimarex Energy shares closed at $43.95 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.