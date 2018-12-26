ROBO Global CIO, Zacks Stock Strategist Join Benzinga's PreMarket Prep Wednesday

ROBO Global CIO Bill Studebaker and Zacks Investment Research stock strategist Tracey Ryniec will join Benzinga's PreMarket Prep program Wednesday morning as the markets return from the Christmas holiday and a rocky Monday trading session. Here's what listeners have to look forward to:

8:15 a.m.: Bill Studebaker, CIO of ROBO Global

William Studebaker is president and CIO and serves on the Index Committee. Prior to ROBO, he was the portfolio manager covering industrials at Apex Capital from 2002-2015. For the previous seven years, Studebaker held a number of positions at Merrill Lynch, including as a trader on the New York Stock Exchange floor and most recently as a director in institutional equity sales.

8:35 a.m.: Tracey Ryniec, stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research

Tracey Ryniec is a Zacks stock strategist. She manages the insider trader and value investor services. Prior to joining Zacks, she litigated complex securities and insurance cases representing tech titans and Fortune 100 companies in San Francisco and Silicon Valley at the law firms of Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison — now defunct, a victim of the dot-com bust — and Cooley LLP. She can now be happily found covering value stocks for Zacks.com in Chicago, in addition to running her trading service portfolios.

