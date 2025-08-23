Warren Buffett's Tip for the Middle Class: 'Do Not Save What Is Left After Spending, but Spend What Is Left After Saving'

Warren Buffett once shared his top financial tips for the middle class.

What Happened: Buffett has always been admired for combining immense wealth with a remarkably simple lifestyle, offering financial lessons designed to help the middle class build stability and long-term security.

At the heart of Buffett's philosophy is the idea of "paying yourself first." Instead of saving what's left after spending, he advises putting money aside for savings and investments before anything else.

"Do not save what is left after spending, but spend what is left after saving," he said during one of the Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting.

This habit, he believes, lays the foundation for financial freedom.

He also stresses the importance of cutting unnecessary expenses. Living on a leaner budget forces people to identify what truly matters and avoid the trap of spending on things that don't add real value.

When it comes to investing, Buffett recommends a straightforward strategy: put money consistently into a low-cost S&P 500 index fund. This, he argues, is a reliable way for everyday investors to grow wealth over time without getting lost in market complexities.

"Consistently buy an S&P 500 low-cost index fund. Keep buying it through thick and thin, and especially through thin," he was quoted saying.

Also Read: Warren Buffett’s Advice: ‘If You Aren’t Willing To Own A Stock For Ten Years, Don’t Even Think About Owning It For Ten Minutes’

Another cornerstone of his advice is to avoid consumer debt. Buffett himself prefers using cash, warning that credit card debt and unnecessary borrowing can quickly erode financial health.

Beyond money, he emphasizes the power of investing in yourself. Developing skills, knowledge, and personal growth, he says, delivers the greatest return of all because no one can take it away.

Despite his strong focus on discipline and savings, Buffett reminds people to live a balanced life. Financial success means little if it comes at the expense of joy, relationships, and well-being.

For the middle class, these six lessons, grounded in Buffett's own life and practices, offer a roadmap to building wealth while maintaining perspective.

They're not flashy or complicated, but they reflect the principles that made him one of the world's most respected investors.

Read Next

Ex-Trump Lawyer Says Trump Could Set Sights on Musk’s Billions: ‘It Bothers Him That He Is the Richest Man’

Image: Shutterstock