President Donald Trump‘s former personal attorney Michael Cohen has predicted that Trump might set his sights on the fortune of tech magnate Elon Musk following their recent spat.

What Happened: Cohen thinks Trump’s jealousy of Musk’s position as the wealthiest man in the world could drive him to target Musk’s wealth.

Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, had earlier contributed $250 million to Trump’s 2024 campaign and was chosen to spearhead a cost-reduction initiative under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Earlier speaking with MSNBC, Cohen said, "I said from the very start that this bromance was going to come to an end. I'm going to go one step even further, again, and I'm going to say Trump will ultimately go after Elon's money next because it bothers him that he is the richest man in the world."

Cohen, now a prominent critic of Trump, speculates that Trump could utilize DOGE to probe how Musk and his businesses “exploited the United States of America” and try to “reclaim” government subsidies given to Tesla.

Also Read: Ex-Trump Lawyer Sent This Message To Elon Musk After Feud With Donald Trump Erupted

However, White House communications director Steven Cheung dismissed Cohen’s forecasts, describing him as a “deeply disturbed” person spreading “falsehoods and deception”.

Why It Matters: The conjecture by Cohen, if it materializes, could lead to a significant shift in the dynamics between Trump and Musk.

The latter’s wealth, largely attributed to his leadership at Tesla, has been a subject of public interest. Musk’s contribution to Trump’s campaign and his role in DOGE further intertwine their professional relationship.

Any action by Trump targeting Musk’s fortune could potentially impact Tesla’s operations and its standing in the market. However, these are mere predictions at this point, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Read Next

Ex-Trump Family Attorney Raises Alarms Over Trump's Actions as President: ‘I Have Never Been As Concerned'

Image: Shutterstock