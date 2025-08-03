Warren Buffett's Advice: 'If You Aren't Willing To Own A Stock For Ten Years, Don't Even Think About Owning It For Ten Minutes'

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is known for his emphasis on long-term investments. He focuses on businesses that he believes will maintain a competitive edge for decades to come.

What Happened: Buffett’s “buy and hold” strategy is the key to his advice for Apple investors to not get caught up in short-term metrics.

“Nobody buys a farm based on whether they think it’s going to rain next year.

They buy it because they think it’s a good investment over 10 or 20 years,” he said in an interview in 2018.

Buffett’s investment decisions are rooted in the longevity of a business, not its current performance. This approach led him to invest in See’s Candies in 1972 and Coca-Cola in 1988, both of which turned out to be profitable investments that he still owns today.

Also Read: Forget ‘Wealth’: Warren Buffett Says This Word Is the True Measure of Success

In his 1996 letter to shareholders Buffett wrote, "Put together a portfolio of companies whose aggregate earnings march upward over the years, and so also will the portfolio's market value. If you aren't willing to own a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes."

Buffett’s core principle of long-term investment can be applied to almost every purchase we make. Whether it’s deciding to buy a home, clothing, appliances, or furniture, the value of an investment usually increases the longer you hold onto it.

Buffett’s strategy serves as a reminder to consider the long-term value of an investment, whether it’s a stock or a new car.

If the Oracle of Omaha serves as any example, the discipline to buy things only when you really, really like them pays off.

Read Next

Warren Buffett’s Advice for Overpriced Stocks: ‘Zip up Your Wallet, Take a Vacation, and Come Back in a Few Years To Buy Stocks at Cheap Prices’