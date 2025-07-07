Suze Orman: Only Originals Are Valid — Here's Where to Keep Your Must-Have Docs So They Survive Anything

When it comes to protecting your financial legacy, Suze Orman has one clear message: the only version of your key documents that counts is the original. In a recent "Women & Money" podcast episode, Orman and her partner, KT, addressed a listener's question about where to safely store important estate planning paperwork.

With natural disasters on the rise and digital copies gaining popularity, it's easy to assume a backup is enough. But according to Orman, that's not the case.

Here's what you need to know about storing your will, trust, and other legal documents — and why originals matter most.

Originals Only: Copies Won't Cut It

Listener Sherry asked whether she could give signed duplicates of her estate documents to family members in case the originals were destroyed. Orman didn't hesitate: "No. They are not valid."

In the eyes of the law, photocopies or digital scans of legal documents like a will or trust won't hold up if challenged — the original signed and notarized version is the only one that counts.

That doesn't mean copies are useless. Orman said it's still wise to share your intentions with loved ones. Even if they don't have a valid document in hand, they'll know what your wishes are and can act accordingly — especially in an emergency.

Best Place to Store Must-Have Documents

So, where should you keep those crucial originals? Orman recommends storing them at home in a fireproof and waterproof box. She previously sold her own line of such boxes, but even without those on the market today, similar products are widely available.

The key is to ensure the box can withstand extreme conditions — including fire, flood, or hurricane — and is easy to grab in an emergency.

Another option is to store your documents at a trusted relative's home, especially someone who would be involved in carrying out your estate plans. If disaster strikes your area, having the documents elsewhere could be a lifesaver.

Just make sure this person knows exactly where the documents are and is able to take them along during an evacuation.

What About Safe Deposit Boxes?

Storing documents in a bank's safe deposit box may seem like a secure choice, but Orman cautions against relying on this alone. If something happens to you — or to the bank itself — your family may not be able to access what they need. Banks may be closed, damaged, or destroyed during a natural disaster. And unless your loved ones are listed on the box, they could face delays getting in, even if they know it exists.

If you do go this route, make sure more than one trusted person is named on the box and is aware of its contents and importance.

Replacing Lost Documents

If the worst happens and your original documents are destroyed, don't panic. Orman reassures listeners that you can reprint them — assuming they were created digitally — and simply get them notarized again. They'll then be valid once more.

If you're just starting the process, Orman recommends using musthavedocs.com, a platform she supports that offers $2,500 worth of legal documents for $99, valid in all 50 states.

Bottom line: The only valid documents are the originals. Store them in a fireproof, waterproof container — either at home or with someone you trust — and make sure your family knows where to find them.

