Suze Orman Believes The Stock Market Will Continue Climbing 'Without A Shadow Of A Doubt'

Personal finance expert Suze Orman says she’s confident the stock market is headed higher, despite some alarming signs in the broader economy. In her recent video, she acknowledged that things feel unstable right now, but urged her audience to stay calm and take a long-term view.

Unusual Economic Signals

“There is something going on in this economy that I really don’t like,” Orman said, citing how traditional patterns are breaking. Typically, when markets drop, investors move into bonds, causing bond prices to rise and interest rates to fall. But that hasn’t been happening. “Interest rates in bonds went up and up and up,” she said. “That isn’t what you want to see in normal markets.”

Another red flag: the U.S. dollar. Orman explained that during times of global uncertainty, foreign money usually flows into the dollar, strengthening it. But instead, “the dollar has been getting weaker and weaker and weaker.”

She suggested this could mean foreign investors are losing confidence in the U.S. “Maybe it’s that foreign countries don’t quite have the faith in us anymore that they used to. We haven’t exactly been nice to them.”

Shifting Her Own Strategy

With her own treasuries maturing, Orman said she is now choosing dividend-paying stocks instead of rolling her money back into treasuries. “Many dividend-paying stocks right now are paying more in a dividend than the Treasury is paying in interest rates,” she said.

She emphasized the importance of dollar-cost averaging: investing smaller amounts over time. This way, if stock prices fall, investors can buy more shares. “Even if it goes down because the markets go down… [your] income is fixed in the dividend, [so] your interest rate also goes up in there,” she explained.

One example she gave was Pfizer PFE, which has been trading around $24 a share with a dividend yield of about 7%. “Now, is it possible that maybe they could cut the dividend? They’re not going to get rid of the dividend, as far as I’m concerned.”

Staying Invested In The Future

Orman advised investors to focus on sectors that reflect the future, particularly artificial intelligence and technology. She specifically recommended ETFs like VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH and Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ. “I want you to be investing in the future, not in the past anymore,” she said. “Artificial intelligence has absolutely changed the face of money and the face of the future.”

Despite today's economic uncertainty, Orman remains optimistic. “Believe it or not, I have total belief that these markets are going to continue up without a shadow of a doubt,” she said. Even if she turns out to be only half right, she advised investors to act accordingly: invest 50% now and the rest later if prices fall.

“I’m still a total believer in the stock market. I think it is very, very possible you could see the [S&P 500] skyrocket. I am a total believer in dividend-paying stocks,” she said. And if you don't need the income now, she added, “it is essential that you are reinvesting those dividends.”

