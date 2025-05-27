This $119 Will & Trust Kit Could Save Your Family Thousands — And It's Now $20 Off

Estate planning often lands on the "someday" list, largely because hiring an attorney can cost several thousand dollars. However, Best Buy's latest deal on Quicken WillMaker & Trust trims that barrier.

The software package is marked down to $119, or $21 below its usual $140 list price. That 15% discount may look modest at first glance, but compared with law-firm retainers, it's a fraction of the out-of-pocket cost for similar documents.

Developed by Nolo's in-house attorney-editors, WillMaker walks Mac or Windows users through a plain-English interview that produces a legally valid last will and testament, revocable living trust (individual or shared), durable power of attorney, health-care directive, and transfer-on-death deed.

It even generates letters to survivors and final-arrangements instructions—paperwork that can spare families weeks of confusion and, in many states, probate fees that quickly eclipse the price of the software.

Demand for do-it-yourself solutions has climbed as more Americans realize they have no plan in place. Roughly two-thirds of adults lack any estate-planning document, according to a recent LegalZoom survey, leaving courts to decide who inherits property or who would care for minor children. For households with a home, brokerage account or small business, that uncertainty can become expensive fast.

WillMaker's appeal is two-fold—cost and control. One license lets you create unlimited documents for yourself and family members without subscription fees, and updates are free for life.

The program adjusts language to meet your state's rules (documents are not valid in Louisiana, U.S. territories or Canada) and flags topics that differ across jurisdictions—like witness requirements or notarization rules—so you can finalize forms correctly. A built-in legal manual answers common questions, reducing the need for endless Google searches, while a questionnaire suggests which documents matter most for your situation.

Another advantage is flexibility. Because files are stored locally, you can revise beneficiary designations or guardianship choices anytime—handy after a move, birth or marriage—without booking another attorney visit. And for assets that benefit from bypassing probate, the living-trust module lets property pass directly to heirs, cutting both delays and court costs.

The software isn't a silver bullet, though. For those with complicated estates involving multiple businesses, high net worth or legal challenges, professional advice can potentially be a better route.