US Baby Boomers Face Impending Homelessness Crisis, Warns Robert Kiyosaki: 'They Are Going To Be Wiped Out, Will Be Homeless'

The future of America’s baby boomers is under threat, warns “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki.

In a post on X last week, Kiyosaki predicted an impending homelessness crisis among this generation, attributing the looming issue to the Federal Reserve’s policies.

As a baby boomer himself, Kiyosaki opined that the Federal Reserve’s practice of printing fiat currency is leading to price hikes, making life increasingly difficult for the average American.

He argued that this policy is disproportionately benefiting asset owners, while leaving the poor and middle class in a lurch.

“Baby Boom Retirements are going to be wiped out. Many boomers will be homeless or living in their kids basement. Sad,” he said.

In another post, Kiyosaki also said that even Warren Buffett admits Baby Boomers are getting screwed, and when inflation wipes out the value of their 401(k)s, millions could end up homeless.

Also Read: Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Dollar Collapse, Urges Investors To Buy Gold, Bitcoin and Ethereum

Despite the bleak forecast, Kiyosaki also shared his insights on assets that can withstand inflation and money printing. He has been a long-time advocate for gold, viewing it as a safeguard against inflation.

He also holds the belief that real estate can serve as a potent hedge during inflationary periods.

Kiyosaki, who has been actively investing in these assets, disclosed that he owns gold mines and 1,500 rental properties. He urges others to consider investing in income-generating real estate and to explore entrepreneurship as a means to secure their financial future.

Read Next

Robert Kiyosaki Slams Warren Buffett's Gold and Silver U-Turn, Predicts Market Crash

Image: Shutterstock/YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV