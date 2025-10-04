Financial educator Robert Kiyosaki expressed concerns over Warren Buffett‘s recent endorsement of gold and silver investments, hinting at a possible market crash.

In a post on X, Kiyosaki expressed astonishment at Buffett’s newfound interest in precious metals. Buffett, the soon-to-retire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has been a known critic of gold and silver investments since he assumed leadership of the company in 1970.

Kiyosaki interprets Buffett’s recent endorsement of gold and silver, in the face of escalating prices and geopolitical risks, as a sign of an impending crash in the stock and bond markets.

In a 2011 CNBC interview, Buffett characterized gold as an asset that thrives on market anxiety rather than fundamentals.

He noted that its valuation is primarily sentiment-driven, demand and prices tend to surge during periods of uncertainty, only to ease once investor confidence stabilizes.

Contrary to his long-held views, Berkshire Hathaway made a brief foray into the gold sector amidst the 2020 pandemic. However, this stake was almost entirely liquidated by the end of the year.

Analysts attribute the surge in gold prices to a multitude of factors, including a weaker US dollar, inflation, trade tariffs, and political uncertainty due to a potential US government shutdown.

Buffett’s change in stance coincides with a period of inflationary concerns for the US economy, prompting investors to seek protection against currency depreciation and geopolitical risks.

Buffett’s shift in investment strategy is noteworthy given his long-standing skepticism towards precious metals. This change, coupled with the current economic climate, has raised concerns about the stability of the stock and bond markets.

Kiyosaki’s comments echo these concerns, suggesting that investors may need to brace for potential market turbulence.

The rally in gold prices, driven by a host of factors, further underscores the need for investors to stay vigilant and diversify their investment portfolios to mitigate risks.

Image: Shutterstock/hamdi bendali