Jensen Huang Is Closing in on Warren Buffett's Fortune And The Numbers Might Surprise You

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, is on the verge of overtaking investment guru Warren Buffett in terms of net worth, thanks to the skyrocketing value of his company.

What Happened: Huang’s net worth has skyrocketed to $142 billion, marking an impressive increase of $27.6 billion since the beginning of the year.

This wealth explosion is primarily due to his roughly 3.5% stake in Nvidia Corporation NVDA, the world’s most valuable public company at present.

Last week, Nvidia’s market cap momentarily reached the $4 trillion milestone, a historic first. The company’s stock has risen by 22% year-to-date, fueled by the robust demand for its computer chips in the AI technology sector.

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah suggests that Nvidia’s market valuation could potentially reach a staggering $6 trillion, reports CNBC.

Also Read: If I Were A Student Today, Here’s How I’d Use AI To Do My Job Better, Says Nvidia CEO

In contrast, Buffett’s net worth, currently estimated at $144 billion, has seen a modest increase of $2.19 billion since the start of the year.

Despite the strong performance of his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK, Huang could soon outstrip Buffett in the wealth rankings due to Nvidia’s rapid growth.

It’s important to note, however, that Nvidia’s business has faced considerable market volatility in 2025, and Huang’s net worth isn’t guaranteed to surpass Buffett’s. Despite these uncertainties, Nvidia has been on a roll on Wall Street since June.

Why It Matters: The potential shift in wealth rankings underscores the increasing value of technology companies, particularly those in the AI sector.

Nvidia’s meteoric rise reflects the growing demand for advanced computer chips, a trend that is likely to continue as AI technology evolves. This could further bolster Huang’s net worth, potentially solidifying his position above Buffett.

However, the volatile nature of the tech market means that this is far from certain.

The coming months will reveal whether Huang can maintain his company’s impressive growth trajectory and secure his position in the wealth rankings.

Read Next

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Joke Sparks Concerns Over Rapid Depreciation Of AI Chips

Image: Shutterstock