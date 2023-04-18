ñol


UBS Makes Changes To Buyback Program Following Credit Suisse Takeover

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
April 18, 2023 6:54 AM | 1 min read
  • UBS Group AG UBS said it is changing its $6 billion share buyback program following its takeover of Credit Suisse Group CS.
  • Under the buyback program launched in March 2022, UBS Group decided to issue new shares for the deal. 
  • However, with the latest plan, the company would instead use shares already issued, Reuters reported.
  • Under the deal, one UBS Group share will be exchanged for 22.48 shares in Credit Suisse, requiring a maximum of 178 million UBS Group shares to be used.
  • After getting approval from the Swiss Takeover Board, the company said it would use some of the shares for the takeover.
  • In March, UBS Group inked a merger deal to buy rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs in losses. 
  • The merger had been engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid "more market-shaking turmoil" in global banking.
  • The buyback will run until 2024. Under the program, 298.5 million shares have been repurchased, equivalent to 8.47% of its stock.
  • Price Action: UBS shares are up 0.60% at $21.20 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

