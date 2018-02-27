RedTail Technology Was First To Bring Advisor Tech To The Cloud

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on Redtail Technology..

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

David Mehlhorn, director of sales: Redtail Technology provides web-based Client Relationship Management (CRM), paperless office, email archiving/hosting and text/chat solutions to the financial services industry. As the first provider to offer CRM in the cloud specifically for advisors, we’ve been easing advisor-specific challenges since our founding in 2003, from the need to have anywhere, anytime access to client data, to the need to meet DoL and other regulatory requirements, to the ever-growing need to be able to text one’s clients and prospects.

Who are your customers?

Redtail works with 200 independent broker-dealers with 27,000 affiliated firms and 90,000 advisor/staff users.

How long have you been in business?

Since 2003.

Where are you located?

Redtail has more than 75 full-time employees across three offices (Sacramento, CA, Chandler, AZ and Atlanta, GA), who work in development and support of five unique advisor solutions.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

CEO – Brian McLaughlin. Brian got his start working in information technology for a broker-dealer in 1997, while still in college. Within two years, he was building a prototype web application to handle the increasingly complex data challenges faced by the B-D, an application that eventually morphed into the predecessor for Redtail CRM.

COO - Andy Hernandez. Andy began working in information technology at a Defense Contractor in Maryland in 1992, shortly after graduating from Towson University with degrees in Computer Science and Spanish. In 1997 he relocated to California and met Brian McLaughlin while working for the same broker dealer. He and Brian co-founded Redtail Technology in 2003.

Director of Sales – David Mehlhorn. David began working with Redtail Technology in 2009 as part of the Redtail Concierge Consulting service. He later transitioned into the role of Sales Associate, and currently holds the position of Director of Sales for Redtail Technology. David is a graduate of Arizona State University, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy.

Director of Customer Service - Alison Hawkins. Alison was the very first hire made by Redtail in 2003, and has been with the company for 15 years. Over that period, she has gone from managing a team of one to now managing a team of 40, leading by example in Redtail’s drive to provide “extreme customer service” and “create raving fans.”

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

In addition to being passionate about the solutions and the service we provide to the financial services community, we are equally passionate about giving back to the communities in which we house our operations. Our community efforts extend into many different areas, including care packages for U.S. military overseas and firefighters here at home, but we concentrate the greatest amount of our time toward helping organizations that work for the betterment of homeless and sheltered dogs in our communities.

To check out companies like Redtail for yourself, grab a ticket to the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards May 15-16 in New York.