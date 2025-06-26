How 27-Year-Old Turned Side Hustles Into $700K—And His 2 Rules For Getting Started

Side hustles can provide an extra source of income, a second job or a part-time job with flexible hours for those in need of any of the following.

While many side hustles can take time to pay off, a 27-year-old who made $700,000 in one year shared advice on how to look for side gigs and make them pay off.

What Happened: Twenty-seven-year-old Cody Berman has been trying out different side hustles over the years. Included in his history of side hustles are some that many people and investors are familiar with, including selling online courses on how to sell items on Etsy Inc ETSY and how to make money renting out properties on Airbnb Inc ABNB.

Berman told CNBC that his first official side gig was a disc golf company he founded his freshman year in college. That job led to finding more and more side gigs that brought in around $1,500 to $1,800 in monthly income.

"I started getting some freelance writing gigs during college," Berman said. "Also did some tutoring, podcast editing, video editing, running affiliate marketing campaigns."

With years of experience running side hustles, Berman shared advice on the easiest way for others to get started.

Advice on Side Hustles: Berman offers two key pieces of advice for anyone new in the side hustle game, and looking to get started.

"Look at the skills that you have," is the first piece of advice from Berman.

The entrepreneur says the easiest side hustle for each person is going to be different depending on their skills. Berman was attracted to content creation early with podcast editing and video editing as he had experience with editing tools.

Berman said skills that people could have could be writing, graphic design, customer service and more. Berman also said it's important to look at assets that you own, which could be a car, a home, or a bike, all items that could be rented out or used to make money with side hustles.

"There's always someone who's willing to pay" is the second piece of advice from Berman. The entrepreneur recommends checking out freelance sites like Fiverr, Upwork and TaskRabbit to see how different tasks and jobs pay.

"There's an unlimited number of opportunities now with the internet and all these different apps."

Berman also said a side hustle that people are willing to pay for often today is social media. The entrepreneur suggested looking at local businesses that you might be familiar with, who may be in need of service.

"There's landscaping companies, there's plumbing companies, there's electricians that have no idea what they're doing on social media. If you come to them with a decent proposal, you can run social media for them."

