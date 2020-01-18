Opinion | Space Is No Longer The Final Frontier

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Benzinga editorial board.

As a kid, I heard “Beam me up Scotty” or “ May the Force be with you.”

Glen Larson transported us to the 25th century with Buck Rogers and the beautiful Colonel Wilma Deering. Today, space is no longer a wild dream. It is a reality.

I have always been encouraged by one of the space pioneers for commercial flight, Burt Rutan.

Now in 2020, we will soon be able to take a Blue Origin rocket built by Jeff Bezos' Amazon on a trip around the earth. Elon Musk will soon be sending payloads to Mars on a Space Dragon. I, for one, am looking forward to putting on a space helmet and making that a reality. But, the cavalier Sir Richard Branson promises one better, the ability to send anyone up to experience weightlessness on VSS Unity.

NASA spent $209 billion for the entire Space Shuttle program (1981-2011), which is now defunct.

Back then, it cost $450 million per flight.

Today, we can send a payload up to the ISS (International Space Station for roughly $50 million). Costs continue to come down, and soon a commercial flight will become a reality.

Today, every pound of materials or goods to send up in a payload costs $10,000, according to NASA.

So, I better save up. It will cost me 3 million dollars to go.

My next sector call is SPACE!

But space itself is a huge sector. I can hear you now, “Narrow it down to a few stocks for me, BigBeat!” Ok, there is a Procure ETF (NASDAQ: UFO) if you want. Or, you could look into the rocket companies like Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) or Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), or the satellites themselves Echostar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM), ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), even Canada has Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR).

But, all the rage has been Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE). Several bullish bets have been made on it.

Maybe, I will just wait for the Space elevator.