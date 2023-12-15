 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AC Immune Raises $50M, Its Alzheimer's Targeting Immunotherapy Advances Into Phase 2b Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2023 10:58am   Comments
Share:
AC Immune Raises $50M, Its Alzheimer's Targeting Immunotherapy Advances Into Phase 2b Trial

AC Immune SA's (NASDAQ: ACIU) development partner has programmed the launch of a Phase 2b clinical study to evaluate ACI-35.030 (JNJ-64042056) in patients with preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD), those individuals not yet showing symptoms

ACI-35.030 is an investigational targeted active immunotherapy selective for pathological phosphorylated Tau (pTau). 

Studies have shown that pTau correlates with AD progression, and the trial aims to show that ACI-35.030 can prevent or slow down the progression of tau pathology and the onset of clinical symptoms.

Under the licensing agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc, a Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) company, AC Immune will receive a milestone payment of CHF 15 million and another milestone payment of CHF 25 million related to achieving a non-disclosed enrollment target. 

Approximately 500 participants with preclinical AD (cognitively normal, amyloid positive, Tau positive) will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to a single dose level of ACI-35.030 or placebo and administered as intramuscular injections for a maximum of 4 years.

The primary endpoint will measure cognitive decline as assessed by the Preclinical AD Cognitive Composite 5 score, which combines tests that evaluate episodic memory, timed executive function, and global cognition. 

The key secondary efficacy endpoint will assess the effect of ACI-35.030 on the propagation and/or accumulation of Tau pathology compared with placebo.

Concurrently, AC Immune priced an underwritten offering of 14.3 million at $3.50 per share, with gross proceeds of $50.1 million.

Price Action: ACIU shares are up 2.83% at $3.82 on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACIU)

Alzheimer's Disease Vaccines: Promising Developments, Renewed Enthusiasm From Biogen, Eli Lilly And Others
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Offerings Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com