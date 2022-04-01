Jim Cramer Blasts Germany For Not Doing Enough To Help Ukraine

CNBC host Jim Cramer furiously tweeted that Germany should do more than what it is doing to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the eastern European country.

Replying to a Twitter user, who said that Estonia, which is 65 times smaller than Germany, gave almost six times more in military assistance to Ukraine, Cramer said, "this is infuriating and it is why Ukraine struggles. Send them what they need."

this is infuriating and it is why Ukraine struggles. Send them what they need.... https://t.co/zZB2Du33Mo — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) April 1, 2022

Benzinga's Take: Germany initially faced flak for its placid response as critics pointed to its reliance on Russia for oil and natural gas.

The country later did provide aid to Ukraine after the Russian menace in Kyiv. For the first time, taking a U-turn on its historic policy of never sending weapons to conflict zones, Berlin sent anti-tank weapons and anti-aircraft defense systems to Ukraine. It also unblocked other European Union countries from sending German-made equipment as aid.

People still stand divided on the amount of help that Germany has provided to Ukraine in comparison to other European nations. Many reports indicated that they were already expecting this from Germany. Pacifism has been the underlying doctrine behind German foreign policy since the Second World War. And its decision to send lethal aid to a conflict region was in itself a big step.

Almost 300,000 refugees from Ukraine have been registered in Germany as of Friday (Berlin Time), according to Germany's Interior Ministry.

What Else: Cramer on Thursday separately said he wanted to go in on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) amid an 8.3% plunge in shares and earlier took shots at traders who called for selling Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares.