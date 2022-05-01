CBG Mania - What Are The Best Ways To Use And Consume CBG

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission.

Cannabigerol (CBG) is quickly becoming one of the most popular cannabinoid products these days.

More than just a buzzword, CBG exists in the hemp plant as a precursor to CBD as well as THC. Also known as the mother of all cannabinoids, it can only be found in the plant’s blooming phase before the cannabinoids are converted into CBD or THC. However, due to the short blooming timeframe of the hemp cannabis plant, it can be challenging to find products that are rich in CBG.

When CBG is still in its precursor form, better known as cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), it doesn’t produce any psychoactive effects. Once it converts to CBG form, its original properties go through a transformation although there are also other properties that remain the same. Pure CBG can naturally be found in small concentrations that are usually less than 1% in the hemp plant so it took a while for researchers to take it seriously and study it.

Now, we have farmers and scientists that are devoting more time to genetic studies on CBG. There are now more hemp cultivars that have a higher CBG content, allowing everyday people like you and me to benefit from its therapeutic benefits.

Benefits of CBG

Just like CBD, CBG isn’t intoxicating so you can consume it without worrying about getting high. It’s a beneficial cannabinoid for treating stress, anxiety, and pain. Studies show it also has antibacterial activity.

Researchers have found that it has potent anti-inflammatory properties but a word of caution: it’s best not to mix CBG intake with THC or CBD since they have different effects on the body.

Dosage

As of the time of writing, there is no standard dosage instructions for CBG.

However, we can follow the standards that have been determined for CBD and THC. There are many personal factors that affect finding the right dose for you, which includes your overall baseline health, age, weight, underlying conditions, and your previous experience with cannabis, if any. Just like with cannabis, we always recommend starting small and going slow.

When shopping for CBG products, manufacturers will indicate either in percentage or MG form the quantity of CBG. If a manufacturer doesn’t indicate this information, you can check their website or any lab results. Manufacturers may already have a recommended starting dose which you can start with, then work your way up gradually until you have found the quantity necessary for achieving your desired effect.

Gradually consuming CBG will help you get used to the cannabinoid. Start with 2.5 to 5mg of CBG as the smallest dose while you begin working your way up. While there are no fatal side effects for taking too much CBG, consuming an excess may lead to diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting until the cannabinoid has fully left your system although this may take 3-5 hours. However, everyone will react to it differently just like with other cannabinoids.

Generally speaking, CBG has shown to be well-tolerated and its effects are mild. Always remember to follow the recommended dose indicated by the manufacturer or brand.

Consumption

There are many ways you can consume CBG.

Check out these products the next time you visit a dispensary:

CBG Isolate: Similar to other isolate products on the market, CBG isolate ensures you get the purest form possible. This is ideal for individuals who want to create edibles infused with CBG, or simply medicate with CBG without the properties of other products.

Isolate can be consumed orally or infused with a carrier oil to make a tincture. If you intend to consume the isolate on its own, just put a drop or two (depending on its dose and the effects you’re after) underneath your tongue, where you can leave it for a minute before swallowing.

CBG Oil: When starting out with a new cannabinoid product, consuming it via oil is one of the easiest ways to control dosage. Simply put a few drops under your tongue, then hold it for 30-60 seconds so that the cannabinoid receptors located in this part of your mouth can more efficiently absorb it. This is an efficient way to get the most out of CBG.

Moreover, CBG oil can also be added into food and drink. Many people enjoy adding CBG oil into coffee, shakes, smoothies, salads, baked goods, and salad dressings the way you would with other condiments. Keep in mind that it may not have a desirable flavor though adding it to other food and drink can hide the flavor.

Vaporizer: Vape CBG oil is also available, which are compatible with vape pens and vaporizers. Vaping cannabis products including CBG has been one of the most popular ways to consume cannabis since they are easy to do and more discreet compared to smoking flower because it produces very little smoke. Additionally, consuming it this way takes it directly to the lungs where it will reach the bloodstream almost immediately, so you can feel its effects straight away.

Flower: Hemp flower with higher-than-average amounts of CBG can also be found in the market. It’s much less concentrated compared to oils or isolate, and you are also getting the benefits of other cannabinoids when you smoke it via flower. Some CBG strains you can try include:

Jack Frost

John Snow

The White

White CBG

White Whale

Sour G

Conclusion

There are many reasons people are trying CBG these days. It’s an excellent form of cannabinoid that has multiple health benefits and it can also support overall health and well-being. Given that there are numerous ways that you can consume it, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be trying CBG today.